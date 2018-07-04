Government suspends Nurse Assistant training programmes

news

The government has suspended the Nurse Assistant (Clinical) and Nurse Assistant (Preventive) training programmes.

This was announced by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC). In a letter signed by the registrar of the NMC Felix Nyante, he said that the decision was taken in consultation with the Health Ministry.

He added that the suspension takes effect from the 2019/2020 academic year.

“The Nursing and midwifery council of Ghana in consultation with the ministry of health would like to inform you that the training of nurse assistant (clinical) and nurse assistant (preventive) would be suspended effective 2019/2020 academic year.”

“This follows the outcome of a desk review meeting held by the ministry, NMC, Ghana Health Service, CHAG, Teaching Hospitals and other stakeholders in respect of the health sector needs for this cadre of staff; the statistics show that there are adequate numbers of NAC/NAP practitioners for the health sector.”

The letter also revealed that admission quotas for these programmes have reduced since last year.

The Council further indicated that the suspension was aimed at strengthening the degree and diploma awarding programmes in Nursing and Midwifery to improve the standard of practice of nursing and midwifery.

The Council has therefore advised the various training institutions to “plan towards the folding up of these programmes if your institution is currently running such programme(s).”

The directive was copied to all deans, heads, and principals of nursing and midwifery training institutions.