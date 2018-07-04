Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jail


Number 12 Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jail

Mr. Agyapong has previously described Anas as “corrupt”, “evil” and “wicked”, whiles accusing him of being selective with his targets.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has vowed not to rest until investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas ends up behind bars.

The maverick MP has been on a collision course with the Tiger Eye PI leader, having constantly criticized the undercover journalist’s mode of operation.

READ ALSO:  Appointments: Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judges

Mr. Agyapong has previously described Anas as “corrupt”, “evil” and “wicked”, whiles accusing him of being selective with his targets.

A fortnight ago, the controversial lawmaker also premiered his own exposé, titled “who watches the watchman”, which allegedly captured Anas accepting $100,000 to drop a case he was investigating.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong play

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

 

Anas has since sued the legislator for damages, with the state attorney in the said video also rubbishing Mr. Agyapong’s claims.

In a latter, the retired state attorney, Kwakukume Ellen, gave the lawmaker a seven-day ultimatum to retract and apologise for defaming her, whiles threatening legal action.

However, responding to the latest development, Mr. Agyapong said he will ensure both the state attorney and Anas rot in jail.

READ ALSO: Showdown: Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today

He described the pair as corrupt, adding that he will neither apologise nor retract his allegations against them.

“I will even make sure Kwakukume is arrested together with Anas. She wants me to apologise, she should just shut up because she is guilty. She and her letter are all bogus and I will make sure she finds herself in hot waters,” Mr. Agyapong said on Adom TV.

“I know Anas is the one who wrote that bogus letter. They are one, and therefore will deal with them both. I will make sure that prosecutor is arrested together with Anas. Anas is such a wicked boy. If Mrs Kwakukume is demanding an apology from me, she should rather go to Anas for that apology. These people don’t know who they are messing with.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Supreme Court Judge: Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years of service Supreme Court Judge Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years of service
Appointments: Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judges Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judges
Healthcare: Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry
Quality Bus System: Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries
Late Veep: Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur
Former Vice President: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals

Recommended Videos

Local News: 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries Local News 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries
Video: $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts Video $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts
Local News: Rawlings blames worsening poverty on lack of family planning Local News Rawlings blames worsening poverty on lack of family planning



Top Articles

1 Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who watches...bullet
2 Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a...bullet
3 Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judgesbullet
5 Battle of Exposés Ken Agyapong’s video more credible than Anas’...bullet
6 Amissah-Arthur’s Death Family contracts pastor to break news...bullet
7 In Kumasi Church thief to spend five years in jailbullet
8 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's...bullet
9 Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special...bullet
10 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Women Empowerment GWESES 2018 summit opens in Accra Wednesday
In Ashanti Region Eight-year-old boy drowns at Jachie
Tragedy Flood kills seven in Kumasi
EC Chair Day after Charlotte Osei‘s sack: Quiescent mood engulfs EC head office