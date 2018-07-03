Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judges

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed four judges to the Supreme Court.

They are; Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Justice of Appeal, Justice Agnes M. A. Dordzie, Justice of Appeal, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon, and Nene A. O. Amegatcher, Private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

In a letter addressed to Parliament House, and read by the Speaker, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Nana Addo indicated that the nominations were made after consultations with both the Judicial Council and the Council of State.

The nomination of the justices, the letter noted, is in accordance with article 144 (2) of the 1992 constitution.

Upon receipt of the Judicial Council's advice, and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 (2), I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The Council of State has notified my office that the consultation process for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court is now complete.

"I am therefore, in accordance with Article 144 (2), seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court," the letter added.