Nana Addo appoints Mahama as Lands Commission boss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Suleimana Dawuda Mahama as the new Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission.

Mr Mahama will replace Dr. Wilfred Anim-Odame.

Suleimana Dawuda Mahama holds a degree in Land Economy from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) and an MBA from the Pennsylvania State University in the USA.

He is also a fellow of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors.

He started working at the Lands Commission upon the completion of his studies at KNUST.

He rose to become a Technical Director at the Lands Ministry and has been involved in many critical lands management projects during his many years in the service of the state.

He lectured Leadership and Governance at GIMPA and Land Administration at the Ghana Institute of Surveyors.

As a management consultant, it is expected that he would bring his experience studded record to bear on the now integrated Lands Commission.

Mr Mahama is expected to help tackle the many land issues experienced by citizens. He is also expected to fight corruption at the Commission and uphold quality service.