Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Mahama boys prevented me from meeting him – Fibre Optics Inventor


Mahama boys prevented me from meeting him – Fibre Optics Inventor

A renowned Ghanaian-American chemical engineer and inventor Dr. Thomas Mensah said he came with a US astronaut to meet Mr. Mahama.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A renowned Ghanaian-American chemical engineer and inventor Dr. Thomas Mensah has said that people around ex-president John Mahama prevented him from meeting him to share his vision of development with him when he was the first gentleman of Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Mensah said he came with a US astronaut to meet Mr. Mahama.

He said he requested to meet Mr Mahama at a time when the then president was in the US. However, he was allowed a 5-minute engagement time with the leader.

READ ALSO: Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment

However, Dr. Mensah who developed fibre optics said it was different with Nana Akufo-Addo, who was then opposition leader. He noted Akufo-Addo, now president, had a 2-hour conversation with him over his plans for development in the technology world.

“I had a five minutes conversation with Mahama but I had a two-hour conversation with Nana Akufo-Addo. I brought an Astronaut with me to meet Mahama but the people around him didn’t allow it. They didn’t allow me to have a lengthy conversation with him. It was just a handshake and that was it, about five minutes.”

READ ALSO: UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty

The inventor who has 16 patents to his name said he is committed to developing a silicon Valley in Ghana and has commenced the move with an outfit at the Kofi Annan Centre in Accra.

“I have already started the Silicon Valley in Ghana. I didn’t want the various universities to accuse me of bias so I established it at a neutral grounds, the Kofi Annan Centre. We mean what we are saying and Ghanaians will soon see what we want to do. I  want to develop an aircraft maintenance facility in this country. When we have it in Ghana, many airlines will come here and that will boost tourism because tourists will come around in their numbers,” he noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Climate Change: Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment Climate Change Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment
Government Interventions: UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty Government Interventions UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty
Real Estate: K. Zorre Properties inaugurates new office Real Estate K. Zorre Properties inaugurates new office
Achimota Mall’s Sidewalk Sales Full of Swanky Shopping Offers Achimota Mall’s Sidewalk Sales Full of Swanky Shopping Offers
Ghana Politics: Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss Ghana Politics Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss
COSTrAD: Transform your leadership, transform your world COSTrAD Transform your leadership, transform your world

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Ghana Politics Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission bossbullet
2 Roshi Motman AirtelTigo CEO resignsbullet
3 MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh is MTN Ghana’s new CEObullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
5 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
6 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Fuel Price Hikes Fuel prices to drop again this weekbullet
9 Achimota Mall’s Sidewalk Sales Full of Swanky Shopping...bullet
10 Economy Bawumia must stop misleading Ghanaians over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
9 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

The President of GUTA Dr. Joseph Obeng
Economy Of Ghana No profit because of cedi depreciation -GUTA tells gov't
First National Bank Ghana launches first-ever cash rewards for card swipes
Galamsey Nana Addo says he’ll soon lift small-scale mining ban
Togbe-Afede-1.jpg
Galamsey Maintain ban on illegal mining – Afede