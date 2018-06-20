Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss


Ghana Politics Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss

One Alhaji Suleimana Mahama, a former Chief Director of the Lands Ministry has been appointed to act as Executive Secretary in the meantime.

  • Published:
Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission Dr Anim-Odame play

Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission Dr Anim-Odame

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Akufo-Addo has dismisses Dr Wilfred Anim-Odame as Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission.

Dr Anim-Odame has been asked to report to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, for re-assignment.

A letter communicating his fate said the “President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo is not in a position to renew your contract as Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission for another term”, adding: “Report to the Hon. Minister for re-assignment at the end of your leave.”

READ ALSO: AirtelTigo CEO resigns

Dr Anim-Odame’s contract ends on 14 July 2018.

It is not clear why the president has decided not to renew his contract.

One Alhaji Suleimana Mahama, a former Chief Director of the Lands Ministry has been appointed to act as Executive Secretary in the meantime.

READ ALSO: Selorm Adadevoh is MTN Ghana’s new CEO

The dismissal of Dr Anim-Odame comes barely two weeks after four Chief Executives of parastatal institutions were fired.

They include the Korlebu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah, The CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority Gifty Klenam, the MD of BOST Alfred Obeng and the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Paul Asare Ansah.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

COSTrAD: Transform your leadership, transform your world COSTrAD Transform your leadership, transform your world
MTN Ghana: Selorm Adadevoh is MTN Ghana’s new CEO MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh is MTN Ghana’s new CEO
Economy Of Ghana: No profit because of cedi depreciation -GUTA tells gov't Economy Of Ghana No profit because of cedi depreciation -GUTA tells gov't
Roshi Motman: AirtelTigo CEO resigns Roshi Motman AirtelTigo CEO resigns
Economy: Bawumia must stop misleading Ghanaians over cedi depreciation - NDC MP Economy Bawumia must stop misleading Ghanaians over cedi depreciation - NDC MP
First National Bank Ghana launches first-ever cash rewards for card swipes First National Bank Ghana launches first-ever cash rewards for card swipes

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Roshi Motman AirtelTigo CEO resignsbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Economy Bawumia must stop misleading Ghanaians over cedi...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
7 Fuel Price Hikes Fuel prices to drop again this weekbullet
8 Economy Of Ghana No profit because of cedi depreciation...bullet
9 MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh is MTN Ghana’s new CEObullet
10 First National Bank Ghana launches first-ever cash...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company –...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

Galamsey Nana Addo says he’ll soon lift small-scale mining ban
Togbe-Afede-1.jpg
Galamsey Maintain ban on illegal mining – Afede
West Hills Centre Manager, Mr. Jacob Quarmson, presents keys to one of the two i10 Hyundai cars to the brother of the winner, Mr. Benjamin Yawson
Shop and Drive Yawson Wins a Car in West Hills Mall’s ‘Shop and Drive’ Promo
Eid Ul-Fitr Zoomlion Donates to Chief Imam and others towards Eid Ul-Fitr celebration