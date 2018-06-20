Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss

news

President Akufo-Addo has dismisses Dr Wilfred Anim-Odame as Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission.

Dr Anim-Odame has been asked to report to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, for re-assignment.

A letter communicating his fate said the “President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo is not in a position to renew your contract as Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission for another term”, adding: “Report to the Hon. Minister for re-assignment at the end of your leave.”

Dr Anim-Odame’s contract ends on 14 July 2018.

It is not clear why the president has decided not to renew his contract.

One Alhaji Suleimana Mahama, a former Chief Director of the Lands Ministry has been appointed to act as Executive Secretary in the meantime.

The dismissal of Dr Anim-Odame comes barely two weeks after four Chief Executives of parastatal institutions were fired.

They include the Korlebu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah, The CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority Gifty Klenam, the MD of BOST Alfred Obeng and the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Paul Asare Ansah.