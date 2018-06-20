Pulse.com.gh logo
Selorm Adadevoh is MTN Ghana’s new CEO


Mr. Adadevoh’s appointment is to take effect on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

MTN has appointed Selorm Adadevoh as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana.

Mr Adadevoh succeeds Ebenezer Asante who is now the Vice President of the MTN Group.

Before he was appointed, Mr Adadevoh was the CEO of Digicel and based in Haiti, which is the Digicel Groups largest market.

He was also the Chief Commercial Officer and head of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) for Millicom (Tigo) Ghana.

He is an alumnus of the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

MTN explained that Mr Adadevoh will bring a wide-ranging skill set to his new role. These include experience in the technology industry where he has leveraged technology innovation to drive P&L/ EBITDA improvement.

It is expected that Mr. Adadevoh will also take the business to the next phase of excellence.

Meanwhile outgoing CEO, Ebenezer Asante has congratulated Selorm and urged MTN users to welcome him with open arms.

“I would ask all MTNers to welcome and embrace Selorm and the changes that will flow from his leadership.”

He also thanked the MTN family for contributing to making his tenure a success.

“I would also like to express my deepest appreciation to MTN Ghana’s Excom for the various delegation roles they played individually throughout the period I combined regional and Ghana CEO roles.”

