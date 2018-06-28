Government will no longer post nurses - Ghana Health Service

news

The Director General of Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Nsiah Asare has said government will henceforth not post health professionals adding that all health professionals should be made to look for their own jobs.

Dr. Nsiah Asare speaking as a guest speaker at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) 2018 Annual Conference on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 said the practice of posting them must be stopped to ensure a fair distribution of health workers across the country.

He said "The present bottlenecks in ensuring that all staffing of existing health facilities simply has to be tackled now, not tomorrow. I am urging your conference to come out pragmatic measures to address this long-standing challenge in the sector."

READ MORE: After reported financial clearance, trainee nurses say they've not been employed

He added: "I believe we should stop postings, we should allow every health worker to go and look for a job."

Dr. Nsiah Asare who was the CEO of KATH said to ensure equal distribution of health staff, government will no longer post health professionals as has been done in the past.

READ ALSO: Health Ministry clears over 8,000 personnel for employment

Instead, vacancies will be announced where available and health professionals will have to apply, go through interview and recruited.

This means the era of mass recruitment and automatic postings of nurses and other paramedics is over.