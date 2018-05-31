Home > News > Local >

Gov't clears 8,000 nurses for employment


The financial clearance comes amidst picketing by the Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses who are demanding immediate posting.

A total of eight thousand and forty two (8,042) nurses have received financial clearance for employment by the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Ministry in a letter signed by Deputy Health Minister, Abena Osei-Asare said "The Hon. Minister for Health is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Ministry engage the services of Eight Thousand and Forty-Two (8,042) Professional Health Trainees who completed in 2017 and are to undertake a one (1) year mandatory National Service/Internship," the letter stated.

In recent months, the unemployed nurses across the country have been picketing the Health Ministry over government's failure to provide them with jobs.

In the letter, the Finance Minister said the effective date of appointing the health professionals should not be earlier than 1 April 2018, and also directed that the emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2018 Annual Estimates.

The letter also said the Ministry of Health has to fast-track processes to put the new employees on the Mechanized Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries.

"The Ministry of Health is however entreated to inform all Human Resource Managers at the various facilities across the country to process the documents of all staff who are granted financial clearance on time to avoid accumulation of salary arrears," it added.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi

