Govt bans importation of tilapia in Ghana


The ban is as a result of the emerging Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV), of which some cases have already been reported in some African countries.

play
The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has, with immediate effect, banned the importation of all tilapia species and ornamental fishes.

A statement from the Ministry said the ban takes effect from 1 July 2018, as an immediate measure to help prevent and control the Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV).

“Tilapia Lake Virus is a newly emerging virus that is associated with significant mortalities in farmed tilapia. The attention of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) has been drawn to the fact that, cases have been reported across Africa, Asia and South America that the virus represents a huge risk to the global tilapia industry,” sections of the statement read.

It added: “In line with this, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is by this release placing a BAN on the import of all ornamental fishes and tilapia species (live and dead) including gametes-eggs and milt into the country effect from 1st July to 31st December 2018.”

This is the first-ever major disease epidemic reported in tilapia aquaculture, and represents a huge risk to the 7.5 billion dollars global tilapia industry.

The TiLV virus was first discovered in Israel in 2014 but has since spread across many countrirs across the world.

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development below:

PRESS RELEASE ON TILAPIA LAKE VIRUS (TiLV)

BAN ON TILAPIA AND ORNAMENTAL IMPORTS

This means all countries should be vigilant and act quickly to investigate cases of mortalities in farms.

In line with this, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is by this release placing a BAN on the import of all ornamental fishes and tilapia species (live and dead) including gametes-eggs and milt into the country effect from 1st July to 31st December 2018.

The ban is one of the immediate actions being taken by the Ministry to help prevent and control the virus since its treatment is not known.

The Ministry will follow up with capacity building and awareness creation programmes at different levels to farmers, hatchery operators, extension officers, and consumers and the general public to support the implementation of simple farm-level biosecurity programmes.

Consumers and stakeholders are therefore advised to report any issues arising from or related to this issue to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. The Ministry will also update the public on any new developments on this in due time.

