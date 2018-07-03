news

Robert Cudjoe, Public Relations Director at the Ministry of Health has disclosed that the Ghana Health Service is set to receive 275 ambulances from the Ministry of Special Developments.

He, however, did not specify the time frame in which these ambulances will arrive.

The discussion on inadequate ambulances in the country has been rekindled following the sudden death of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur who collapsed at the gym last Friday.



According to eyewitnesses, the ailing Vice President was conveyed to the 37 military hospital in a pickup vehicle because there was no ambulance.



The health ministry, however, says the news about the lack of ambulance in the case of Mr. Amissah-Arthur’s death just reached them today, July 3, 2018.





“When the Late Veep passed on last Friday, there was no information on the lack of ambulance. It is this morning that we heard that there was no ambulance to convey the Veep to the hospital. We are expecting about 275 ambulances to beef up what we already have. We are expecting the 275 ambulances from the Special Development Initiative Ministry,” he said.

Ghana with over 30 million population currently has 155 ambulances, 100 of which have broken down.