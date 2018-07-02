Pulse.com.gh logo
"He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur


Late Veep "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur

Amissah-Arthur, who served as Mahama's Vice President between 2011 to 2016, died on Friday morning at the 37 Military Hospital.

play
Former President John Mahama has eulogised the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, describing him as a "perfect gentleman" and someone who "served with distinction."

Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says

The ex-president was out of the country when he died.

Accompanied by his aides and wife, Mahama signed a book of condolence opened for the former vice president.

In a statement to the media, the former president recalled his working relationship with the late Amissa-Arthur.

He said: “Paa Kwesi was not only my Vice President, we had worked together for a long time from when I was the Deputy Minister for Communication and he was the Deputy Minister of Finance."

"When the late Professor Atta Mills nominated me as his running mate, Paa Kwesi was instrumental in helping to raise funding and financing for the campaign. He was made the Governor of the Bank of Ghana."

"That was when I got even closer to him because he was the Governor of the Central Bank and I was the Chair of the Economic Management Team and so at the all the Economic Management meetings, we discussed how to handle the economy.”

Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution

He continued: "He served with distinction, he was a perfect gentleman. Indeed people say I have the same disposition as him and so they wondered how two gentlemen could govern a country.

"But I must say that his experience and a lot of practical knowledge he has in project implementation made us able to achieve within four years, some of the successes that we achieved as a government.”

