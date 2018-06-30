news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has eulogised former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur in a Twitter post.

He described the late Amissah-Arthur as a "consummate professional who exercised his duties with dignity and humility."

Mr Rawlings also expressed shock at the demise of the former vice president who served under him as deputy finance minister.

"This has come as a shock. Paa Kwesi KBAmissahArthur was a consummate professional who exercised his duties with dignity and humility. My sincere condolences to his family. Fare thee well, Sir," he posted on Twitter.

Mr Amissah-Arthur died Friday morning at the 37 Military Hospital after collapsing at the Armed Forces Gym.

He was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.