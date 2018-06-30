Pulse.com.gh logo
Amissah-Arthur exercised his duties with dignity and humility-Rawlings


Former Veep Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says

He described the late Amissah-Arthur as a "consummate professional who exercised his duties with dignity and humility."

play
Former President Jerry John Rawlings has eulogised former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur in a Twitter post.

READ MORE: MP reveals Amissah Arthur told him NDC is greedy

He described the late Amissah-Arthur as a "consummate professional who exercised his duties with dignity and humility."

Mr Rawlings also expressed shock at the demise of the former vice president who served under him as deputy finance minister.

 

"This has come as a shock. Paa Kwesi KBAmissahArthur was a consummate professional who exercised his duties with dignity and humility. My sincere condolences to his family. Fare thee well, Sir," he posted on Twitter.

Mr Amissah-Arthur died Friday morning at the 37 Military Hospital after collapsing at the Armed Forces Gym.

He was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Mahama.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

