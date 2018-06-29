Pulse.com.gh logo
MP reveals Amissah Arthur told him NDC is greedy


Kennedy Agyapong MP reveals Amissah Arthur told him NDC is greedy

According to Kennedy Agyapong , Amissah Arthur was a genuine politician, unlike Mahama.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed what the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur told him before his death.

According to him, Amissah Arthur was a genuine politician, unlike Mahama.

“He once confided in me when I raised an issue he discussed with me concerning the current opposition party while in London, he once told me that the NDC are greedy and love stealing from the national coffers”, Agyapong stated.

“He’s more like a brother to me because his wife used to call me ‘husband’,” he said.

Amissah Arthur was the Vice President of Ghana between 2012 and 2016. He passed away this morning at 37 Millitary Hospital when he collapsed while exercising at the Airforce Gym at Burma Camp.

