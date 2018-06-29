Pulse.com.gh logo
Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true


Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true

Owusu Bempah said without serious prayers the plans in the spiritual realm to terminate the life of the said individual will become reality.

play
Prophecies made by the founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah predicting the death of Vice President Amissah-Arthur has come true.

The prophet during the 31st Watch Night service held in his congregation said a former President will die this year, 2018 if prayers are not said to cancel any such incident.

READ MORE: Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempah

He said without serious prayers the plans in the spiritual realm to terminate the life of the said individual will become reality.

Isaac Owusu Bempah

 

"Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur would be used by the NDC as a sacrificial lamb to pacify the gods whose help they have sought to win the 2016 elections," Owusu Bempah said.

He said the NDC have sought the help of some gods, and have offered up the Vice president as a sacrificial lamb – like Abraham offered up Isaac to God.

READ ALSO: Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death prophecies

According to the controversial prophet, Amissah-Arthur needs to pray hard against that if he wants to continue to be a part of the land of the living.

"I know you may not believe me but I urge you not to relent on prayers. Seek the face of God and let your pastors pray about it too," he said.

On Friday, June 29, Ghana was thrown into a state of mourning following the death of former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

Prophecies about journalist's death

Owusu Bempah's prophecy finally came true after Ghana mourned the demise of celebrated journalist, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA) in November 2017.

READ ALSO: Owusu Bempah reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018

On Friday, January 5, ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature has died.

The senior journalist died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Friday where he had been on admission after suffering a stroke.

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

