Rev Owusu Bempah :  Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018


The founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah said that without serious prayers the plans in the spiritual realm to terminate the life of the said individual will become reality.

The founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah in a prophecy has said that a popular journalist at a known radio station will die this year if prayers are not said to cancel any such incident.

He made this revelation as part of his prophecies during the 31st Watch Night service held in his congregation.

He added that without serious prayers the plans in the spiritual realm to terminate the life of the said individual will become reality.

“This concerns a particular radio station in Ghana, I won’t mention the name but I will go and speak with its leadership after this. I saw a black cloth covering the radio station and the sound of wailing and tears over there. Someone very popular is at that station who will be buried this year by the radio station if prayers are not offered. I know that radio station but I won’t disclose the identity, I’ll just speak with the necessary people and make sure they pray about it.”

His prophecy is coming after the media fraternity lost a celebrated journalist who worked with the Multimedia Group Limited until his demise.

Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA) died on Saturday (November 18, 2017). He left behind a wife and daughter.

His death shook the country and left the media fraternity devastated.

Meanwhile, Rev Owusu Bempah has also predicted the death of Ghana’s first lady, a popular footballer, the children of persons making political posters of him and some police personnel nationwide among others in 2018.

The controversial nature of the prophecies of Rev Owusu Bempah has left many Ghanaians wondering what kind of prophet he is.

This has caused many including members of the clergy to describe him as a prophet of doom.

