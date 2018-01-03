In Ho :  Fire ravages shops at Ho Central Market

news

There was fire at the Ho Central Market in the Volta Region on Wednesday dawn (January 3, 2018).

The traders whose shops were affected are counting their loss as their burnt properties are collected and sent to refuse sites.

About five stores filled with wares including cosmetics, rubber products and second-hand clothes were completely burnt when a fire swept through the market Wednesday dawn.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded on time.

They managed to contain the fire to prevent it from further spreading into other shops.