Home > News > Local >

In Ho :  Fire ravages shops at Ho Central Market


In Ho Fire ravages shops at Ho Central Market

The traders whose shops were affected are counting their loss as their burnt properties are collected and sent to refuse sites.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was fire at the Ho Central Market in the Volta Region on Wednesday dawn (January 3, 2018).

The traders whose shops were affected are counting their loss as their burnt properties are collected and sent to refuse sites.

READ ALSO: AMA to decongest Accra

play

 

About five stores filled with wares including cosmetics, rubber products and second-hand clothes were completely burnt when a fire swept through the market Wednesday dawn.

play

 

READ ALSO: 5 reasons GBC mustn't get a cedi from TV licence fees - Bright Simons

The Ghana National Fire Service responded on time.

play

 

They managed to contain the fire to prevent it from further spreading into other shops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

TV Licence: We won't allow 'commercial broadcaster' GBC to levy us - Sam George TV Licence We won't allow 'commercial broadcaster' GBC to levy us - Sam George
Sad News: Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Region Sad News Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Region
In Kumasi: Bank staff shoots suspected armed robber dead In Kumasi Bank staff shoots suspected armed robber dead
In Bantama: Bantama gang-rape suspects back to court today In Bantama Bantama gang-rape suspects back to court today
Perez Chapel: Agyinasare marks 35 years in ministry with miracle festival Perez Chapel Agyinasare marks 35 years in ministry with miracle festival
Decongestion Exercise: AMA to decongest Accra Decongestion Exercise AMA to decongest Accra

Recommended Videos

Education: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education
Register: MPs who absented themselves from Parliament Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliament
Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network



Top Articles

1 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
2 Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP posterbullet
3 5 reasons GBC mustn't get a cedi from TV licence fees - Bright Simonsbullet
4 Rebuttal Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death propheciesbullet
5 In Accra Notorious church thief finally grabbed on New Year's Evebullet
6 GPRTU Transport fares to go up soonbullet
7 New Year Babies Ghana welcomes over 2,400 babies on New...bullet
8 In Central Region Police constable suspected to be armed...bullet
9 Busted Juju man in police grips for possessing fake...bullet
10 Revelations I prophesied fire disaster in 2017 - Owusu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
4 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
5 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
6 Video I know people at the presidency who are homosexuals -...bullet
7 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
8 Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliamentbullet
9 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet
10 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence...bullet

Local

TV Licence GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers
New Year Resolutions NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018
Corruption Fight Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo Gov't Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted - Mahama