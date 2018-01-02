Home > News > Local >

Rebuttal :  Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death prophecies


The Detective Sergent at the Police headquarters said he is only being clever and smart in his predictions of happenings in 2018.

A police officer has rubbished claims made by founder and head pastor of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah about massive deaths that will occur in the Ghana Police Service.

Abdul Hanan Mohammed EL-Saeed who is the Detective Sergent at the Police headquarters said Owusu Bempah is only being clever and smart in his predictions of happenings in 2018.

Owusu Bempah who is well known for his controversial and dramatic prophesies has said Ghanaians will hear of rampant deaths in 2018.

Speaking at the watch night service of the final day of the year at his church which was climaxed with a tall list of prophecies for the year 2018, he said although it is appointed for every man to die once, some deaths are not sanctioned by God and called on Ghanaians to pray for the police personnel.

He said "It should not be said that prophesies that are revealed are repetitive because we only share what we see…. Let us remember Ghana Police in our prayers, otherwise we will hear of rampant deaths of officers within the force."

But the police officer in a statement said "In my minds eye, I am tempted to believe that preacher man’s prediction although like indicated earlier, I don’t have the kind of eyes he has, I think he is only being clever and smart."

Read below his full response to Owusu Bempah

Touch wood! Touch wood! Touch wood! May the prophecy against any policeman or woman this year never come to pass.

I understand that Reverend Owusu Bempah has made some predictions/prophecies and said a lot of policemen will die. Although I cannot challenge his predictions / prophecies except to pray that it doesn’t come to pass.

In my minds eye, I am tempted to believe that preacher man’s prediction although like indicated earlier, I don’t have the kind of eyes he has, I think he is only being clever and smart.

This is a clear case of applying one’s analytical mind to digest current events/prevailing phenomenon or a global view of events.

Unfortunately, many of us are unable to accept this and see it as no prophecy but a clever calculations and reading of the dynamics of the time.

Take a close look at my class one permutations and predictions and see. For example, in Nigeria, there is an aging president who has not been in good health. Likewise in Ghana, we have about three ex first ladies who are a little advanced in age.

In Zimbabwe again, when you mention about a prominent personality dying, it is not news considering the turbulence in that country that led to the ousting of Mr Robert Mugabe vis-a-vis his advanced age.

In the journalism and entertainment industry in our country now, there are a lot of prominent musicians and journalists in now who are practicing these two professions, and giving the proliferation of the media and the increase in the number of entertainers, it is to be expected that at least one or two may kick the back in the year.

So if you say these guys will die, I beg to say that you haven’t said anything because their numbers are hug and as long as they are mortals, they can die anything.

The police service for example has close to forty thousand people and you cannot say that in a whole year none of them will die. Some or most are likely to die especially giving the kind of work they do and the times we find ourselves in where criminals are now targeting the police.

There are a lot of influential preacher men in Ghana ???????? as well, so just by saying that a preacher man will die doesn’t make what you say prophecy.

Currently on the world stage, the is a clear possibility of tension between the countries that the preach man said they may go to war with some of the nations that are averse to what these two countries are saying and doing.

So quiet sincerely and frankly, as someone who understand global politics, I wouldn’t accept it for a minute if someone calls these things prophecies.

I invite everybody to do their own analysis and see if it is enough to call these things prophecies.

Abdul Hanan Mohammed EL-Saeed

