Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution


Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution

Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies-- Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah-- were fired from office by the President on Thursday.

  • Published:
play
The Attorney General will consider taking legal action against the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has said.



“It is the Attorney General who is basically in charge of legal matters, prosecutions and issues like that. So the Attorney General will study the report by herself and I’m sure in due course she will report to the Ghanaian people on the series of measures that she will take in order to ensure compliance with the recommendations of this committee,” Mustapha Hamid said at a press conference on Friday.

Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies-- Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah-- were fired from office by the President on Thursday.

The President's decision was based on the Chief Justice Committee which was setup to investigate the three officials.

Mrs Charlotte Osei was charged with "stated misbehaviour and incompetence."

Her deputies were found guilty of wrongful payment of official funds into private bank accounts among other offences.



The Information Minister also revealed that "six allegations [made] against the chairperson [Charlotte], four against Amadu Sulley and four against Georgina Opoku Amankwa” by the Chief Justice Committee.

