Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her


Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her

In a statement published Friday, she indicated that she was withholding her response to her dismissal because of the demise of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

play
The former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, has vowed to respond to President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to fire her from office.

In a statement published Friday, she indicated that she was withholding her response to her dismissal because of the demise of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

"With the heartbreaking news of the sudden demise of our former Vice-President, H.E. Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, I will at this time, withhold my response to the President’s decision, while we commiserate with his family and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul," she said.

She also acknowledged concerns of people who she said were shocked and disappointed by the president's decision to sack her. According to her, she's received hundreds of calls, prayers and messages from the country and the international community.

She said: "I have been truly overwhelmed by the hundreds of calls, prayers and messages from all over the country and the international community, expressing shock and disappointment at the recommendation by the Committee (set up by the Chief Justice) to the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove me from office as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. I wish to acknowledge all the concerns and to express my deep appreciation to all of you for the show of support."

Nonetheless, the ex-EC chair revealed threats, character assassination, relentless plots, falsehoods and curses against her and her family during her term as the EC boss.

Despite all these, she noted, "I chose to remain silent and focused on delivering on my constitutional mandate to the best of my ability."

"Indeed, the records show that I presided over the 2015 district assembly election and the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections to the best of my ability. I prefer to leave the standard and quality of those elections for Ghanaians, history and posterity to judge," she added.

