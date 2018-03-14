Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliament

news

The Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual and Transgender (LBGT) community in Ghana has admonished the Ghanaian Parliament to grant them freedom.

They said Parliament should consider proposing a referendum for people to vote on whether they have to be granted rights or otherwise.

This call comes after the US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P Jackson asked that Ghanaians respect the rights of people in the LGBT community.

Spokesperson for the LGBT Community in Ghana, Philcollins Agbedanu Kröger said they are poised to prove there more Ghanaians who are gay than anticipated, most of whom are hiding following fear of arrest, medical abuse, discrimination and torture.

He called on the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye to be circumspect on his criticisms of gays and lesbians in Ghana.

He said, "he’s not being fair to the gay and lesbian community in Ghana because when it comes to human rights, one person does not speak for the whole nation. Gay and lesbian rights legalization is not an individual issue… he can bring it on board for them to discuss it in Parliament, he can also call for a referendum and then people will vote."

The US Ambassador had called on Ghanaians to admit the fact that there are more gays in Ghana than we anticipate. He said, "I think that as Ghanaians gain a greater understanding of the science and issues, they’ll also be very tolerant because this is a very tolerant country and this is one area where Ghana’s tolerance seems very limited”.