Home > News > Local >

There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise- US diplomat


Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador

He contended some people are born gays and that it was important that their human rights are upheld by the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The USA ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson has said there are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise.

Speaking on GhanaWeb's "21 Minutes with KKB" show, he noted that because of societal pressure, they keep their sexuality 'very private.'

READ MORE:  CHRAJ urges Ghanaians to ‘respect’ the rights of gays and lesbians

He contended that some people are born gay and that it was important that their human rights are upheld by the state.

He said: "I believe that everyone should enjoy the same human rights and personally I believe that people are either born homosexual or heterosexual, it is not a lifestyle choice," he said.

"Statistic indicate that probably 10 percent of people are born gay.

"I think there are far for gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise but because of societal pressure, societal attitude, they keep their sexuality private.

READ MORE: Most homosexuals are children of satan - Rev Martey

"But the United States is not asking anyone to change their religious believes or to legalise homosexuality. We are asking that all people be treated the same. That they have the same human rights and the same rights to privacy."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Visa Bounce: Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says
Homosexuality: US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana
An Eye For An Eye: Slain boy's mom says her son's killers should be killed too An Eye For An Eye Slain boy's mom says her son's killers should be killed too
Kwabenya Police Station: Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested
In Ashanti Region: Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist
Waste Managemen: Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation



Top Articles

1 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife...bullet
2 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
3 Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accrabullet
4 Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Regionbullet
5 Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians...bullet
6 Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls...bullet
7 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head...bullet
8 Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn...bullet
9 Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's...bullet
10 Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000...bullet

Related Articles

Gays Most homosexuals are children of satan - Rev Martey
Crime Polices arrest fake military man at Takoradi
Homosexuality CHRAJ urges Ghanaians to ‘respect’ the rights of gays and lesbians
Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accounts
Expansion Of Motorway Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister
Homosexuality In Ghana Gays in Ghana highly discriminated against - Report
Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAE
Homosexuality In Ghana I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo
Transgender Meet Madina Broni the Ghanaian man who is now a woman
LGBT Rights Peace Council urges Ghanaians to love homosexuals

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Education UMAT renamed as George Grant Uni of Mines...bullet

Local

In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Minister of Sanitation
Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
The suspect, Servor Kwasi
Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license