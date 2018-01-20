Home > News > Local >

Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil


18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil

  • Published:
A sextape from the headmaster of Edumanu D/A Basic School in Breman Edumanu in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central  has surfaced online.

The sextape was recorded by the headmaster and it’s been alleged this is not the first time he has recorded such a video sleeping with one of his pupils.

It's unclear when the incident happened but the video leaked last weekend and has since gone viral.

In the video, which is fast going viral, Mr. Sepey is seen with the girl (name withheld) kneeling in front of him on a kitchen stool as he engages in the act.

The leaders and youth of Breman Edumanu have called for a mass transfer of all the teachers in the town because not just the headmaster, the teachers are also fond of sleeping with their pupil.

According to the residents, anytime they confront the headmaster with these accusations, he demands evidence and both him and his teachers deny ever indulging in that act.

The youth are threatening to demonstrate if the authorities do not deal with the headmaster now that they have the proof that he keeps demanding.

