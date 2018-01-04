Home > News > Local >

High Unemployment :  Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video]


High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video]

The GIS has invited shortlisted applicants to undertake body screening and documentation today, Thursday, 4 January 2018 and as at 6.15 am, hundreds of Ghanaians had lined up at the El-Wak stadium in Accra for the registration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Scores of Ghanaians have turned up for the current recruitment process by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The GIS has invited shortlisted applicants to undertake body screening and documentation today, Thursday, 4 January 2018.

As at 6.15 am, hundreds of Ghanaians had lined up at the El-Wak stadium in Accra for the registration.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee

The situation seems to be highlighting the gravity of the unemployment situation in the country.

Below is a video of the situation at the El-Wak stadium:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Accra: Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bu In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bu
TV Licence: Scores of Kumasi residents queue to pay TV licence fees TV Licence Scores of Kumasi residents queue to pay TV licence fees
Security Sounds: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thief Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thief
Heroic Sacrifice: Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire honoured Heroic Sacrifice Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire honoured
New Charge: Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee
In Ashanti Region: Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates In Ashanti Region Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates

Recommended Videos

NPP MP: Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah: Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Education: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education



Top Articles

1 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
2 5 reasons GBC mustn't get a cedi from TV licence fees - Bright Simonsbullet
3 Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghanabullet
4 Rebuttal Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death propheciesbullet
5 In Accra Notorious church thief finally grabbed on New Year's Evebullet
6 TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is...bullet
7 Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people...bullet
8 In Central Region Police constable suspected to be armed...bullet
9 Sad News Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Regionbullet
10 In Kumasi Bank staff shoots suspected armed robber deadbullet

Related Articles

Heroic Sacrifice Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire honoured
New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee
In Ashanti Region Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates
Free SHS Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
Rev Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Bantama Gang-Rape Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects

Top Videos

1 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university...bullet
2 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
3 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
4 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
9 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet
10 Dismissals Local airline sacks workersbullet

Local

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell
Free SHS Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
Development Assistance Ghana to lose $724m if Trump cuts aid to countries over UN Jerusalem vote
Rev Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Bantama Gang-Rape Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects