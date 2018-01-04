The GIS has invited shortlisted applicants to undertake body screening and documentation today, Thursday, 4 January 2018 and as at 6.15 am, hundreds of Ghanaians had lined up at the El-Wak stadium in Accra for the registration.
The situation seems to be highlighting the gravity of the unemployment situation in the country.
Below is a video of the situation at the El-Wak stadium: