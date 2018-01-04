news

Scores of Ghanaians have turned up for the current recruitment process by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The GIS has invited shortlisted applicants to undertake body screening and documentation today, Thursday, 4 January 2018.

As at 6.15 am, hundreds of Ghanaians had lined up at the El-Wak stadium in Accra for the registration.

The situation seems to be highlighting the gravity of the unemployment situation in the country.

Below is a video of the situation at the El-Wak stadium: