HIV cases increase among teens in Tema

Available information from the Tema Regional Health Directorate indicates that HIV cases among adolescents in the area have risen.

The Health Directorate in 2017 recorded a startling 500 per cent increment in HIV infections among adolescents aged between 10 and 19.

The figure shot up from 36 and 27 in 2015 and 2016 respectively to 143 between January and December 2017.

Mrs. Grace Eddy Amewu, Adolescent Health Focal Person at the TMHD, who disclosed this also said cases of abortion among adolescents in the metropolis increased.

The figure which formed 7.6 per cent of 1,881 HIV infections in the Metropolis comprised of 60 males and 83 females.

Mrs. Amewu noted that 139 out of the total were recorded in Tema Central compared to the 24 HIV infections documented in the area in 2016.

Tema West on the other hand recorded four cases over the three cases recorded in 2016, while Tema East recorded no HIV infection among that age group for the two years.

She added that high figure recorded in Tema Central which mostly came from the Tema General Hospital.

She has, therefore, called on parents and all stakeholders to strongly influence the choices of adolescents through positive role modelling.