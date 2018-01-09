In Aboabo :  Two men arrested for gambling in classroom

news

Two suspected gamblers have been arrested for at Aboabo in the Ashanti Region for turning Aboabo D/A primary school classrooms into gambling spot.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the Unit Committee Chairman for Aboabo Electoral Area Kojo Agyare said a task force set up to clamp down on the activities of gambling in the community arrested the duo.

“We received an information that about eight (8) gamblers are on the school premises and our taskforce including some residents went there and arrested two of them. The remaining six were able to flee. I will take this opportunity to warn wee smokers, armed robbers and gamblers not dare come to Aboabo because they won’t have it easy.”

Kojo Agyare said the gamblers have not only turned some classroom into gambling spots but have also turned the school premises and some of the classrooms into a public toilet.

He said the activities of gamblers are negatively affecting teaching and learning in the school.

Kojo Agyare called on Jacobu District Police Command to support them fight against gamblers, wee smokers and armed robbers in the community.

The 2 gamblers who were arrested are currently in police custody.