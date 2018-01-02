Home > News > Local >

A 43-year-old man who is noted for stealing from churches within Accra and its environs has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in a similar act on New Year’s Eve.

The man, identified as Kojo Annan was arrested after CCTV cameras captured him stealing at Mary Mother of Good Counsel, Roman Catholic Church at Airport West Residential Area.

Reports say that the suspect had earlier stolen a Samsung mobile phone belonging to a church member during morning mass.

He was, however, not lucky during the 31st-night mass at the same church where he had reportedly gone to steal.

He was busted this time around by the Airport Police Patrol Team.

Items retrieved from his room included iPhone, driver’s license, passports of people, several credit and ATM cards, ladies purse, three car keys and several business cards.

