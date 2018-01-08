Home > News > Local >

In Eastern Region :  Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua


In Eastern Region Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua

The people of Koforidua have witnessed two separate robbery attacks in the last one week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
avoid-armed-robbery.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group of armed robbers have left residents of Koforidua in panic after the town recorded two separate attacks in the last one week.

READ ALSO: 25 years of Democracy: In speech, Akfufo-Addo touts Ghana's democratic gains

On Saturday the gang was reported to have robbed a Medical Doctor at gunpoint at his private residence at Osabane—Mile 50 in the New Juaben Municipality.

The robbers invaded his house at about 9:30 PM in the evening and made away with some valuables as well as an unspecified amount of money.

Among the valuables stolen were a flat screen television, mobile phones and a silver green coloured Nissan Sunny car with registration number, E/R 943-13.

READ ALSO: Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each

The armed-robbery gang, which is believed to consist of four members, are reported to have engaged in a separate mission at another suburb of the town earlier in the week.

The gang reportedly attacked a hotel at Atekyem, also in the New Juaben Municipality, and robbed some items and money.

Investigations by the police have already began, but arrests have been made yet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Maternal Mortality: Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017 Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
In Kumasi: 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter In Kumasi 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter
Video: 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees: It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
In Accra: Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage In Accra Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage
Richard Quashigah: Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants Richard Quashigah Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants

Recommended Videos

Bank of Ghana: 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns
SCOAN: 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church
President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
3 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warnsbullet
4 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
5 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
6 At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accidentbullet
7 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
8 RIP Popular Ghanaian newspaper editor passes onbullet
9 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama mourns Alhaji Baturebullet

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
4 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet

Local

In Accra AMA begins major decongestion exercise today
Alcoholic Beverages Don't advertise alcoholic drinks before 8pm – FDA warns
JO.jpg
Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji Bature’s burial
PWD-demolishing-5-620x330.jpeg
Demolition Exercise Transport Ministry takes down illegal structures at Public Workers Dept