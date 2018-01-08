In Eastern Region :  Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua

news

A group of armed robbers have left residents of Koforidua in panic after the town recorded two separate attacks in the last one week.

On Saturday the gang was reported to have robbed a Medical Doctor at gunpoint at his private residence at Osabane—Mile 50 in the New Juaben Municipality.

The robbers invaded his house at about 9:30 PM in the evening and made away with some valuables as well as an unspecified amount of money.

Among the valuables stolen were a flat screen television, mobile phones and a silver green coloured Nissan Sunny car with registration number, E/R 943-13.

The armed-robbery gang, which is believed to consist of four members, are reported to have engaged in a separate mission at another suburb of the town earlier in the week.

The gang reportedly attacked a hotel at Atekyem, also in the New Juaben Municipality, and robbed some items and money.

Investigations by the police have already began, but arrests have been made yet.