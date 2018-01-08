In Eastern Region :  Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua

The people of Koforidua have witnessed two separate robbery attacks in the last one week.
READ ALSO: 25 years of Democracy: In speech, Akfufo-Addo touts Ghana's democratic gains
On Saturday the gang was reported to have robbed a Medical Doctor at gunpoint at his private residence at Osabane—Mile 50 in the New Juaben Municipality.
The robbers invaded his house at about 9:30 PM in the evening and made away with some valuables as well as an unspecified amount of money.
Among the valuables stolen were a flat screen television, mobile phones and a silver green coloured Nissan Sunny car with registration number, E/R 943-13.
READ ALSO: Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each
The armed-robbery gang, which is believed to consist of four members, are reported to have engaged in a separate mission at another suburb of the town earlier in the week.
The gang reportedly attacked a hotel at Atekyem, also in the New Juaben Municipality, and robbed some items and money.
Investigations by the police have already began, but arrests have been made yet.