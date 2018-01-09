Home > News > Local >

In Kumasi :  32-yr old man allegedly stabbed to death by ‘jealous lover’


The police at Tafo-Pankrono in the Ashanti Region have arrested a resident, Sulemana Gibril, for allegedly stabbing to death the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.

Suspect, Gibril went to the house of his former girlfriend, Mercy Osei on Monday night, to take back his TV set, and cautioned her to be wary of her relationship with the deceased.

He later returned to the house again to pick up his son, who was living with Mercy and her new boyfriend.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the Tafo-Pankrono Police is yet to establish factually if the suspect committed the crime.

However, the suspect’s wife confessed to the police that the suspect came home in that morning on the said day and removed his clothes, socks and sneakers for her to wash them which she did.

But she said she did not see any blood stains on the clothes.

The suspect has denied the offence, and mentioned one Yaw Sarpong, alias “50 Cent”, and the wife as those who should be arrested and questioned over the murder of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Tafo Government Hospital awaiting an autopsy.

