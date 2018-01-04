news

A taxi driver is battling for his life at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region following an acid attack on him by some unknown assailants.

The 29-year-old who has been identified as Kodwo Allegay was said to have been attacked at Agona Nkwanta in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the taxi driver, the two men attacked him after he had picked them up at Nsuaem to Agona Nkwanta.

The father of three said that he was surprised that the men did not make away with his 2017-registered Toyota Matrix but only attacked him.

Meanwhile, police in the Western Region have promised to investigate the matter.