Irate NPP youth chase out NADMO boss, beat up his aide

The Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) was under attack on Wednesday from some irate youth, reported to be members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the group, numbering about 30, arrived in two pickups and a minibus, and chased out the Regional Director of NADMO, Isaac Seidu.

Although Mr. Seidu managed to escape unscathed, his personal assistant, Osman Seidu was brutally assaulted by the irate youth.

He was later rushed to the Upper West Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Speaking to Citi FM, the Upper West Regional Director of NADMO said but for the arrival of the Police, the situation could have been worse.

He said an amount of GHc 5,000 was stolen from his office during the disturbances.

Mr. Seido was, however, disappointed with the Upper West Regional Minister, Alhassan Suleiman, for ordering the release of the three persons who had been arrested by the Police for the involvement in the attack.

“The Police came and met the boys around my office but when they wanted to make the arrest, the Minister came down and prevented them,” he lamented.

The youth were later called to a meeting with the Regional Minister, the Regional Director of NADMO, and the NPP Regional Secretary for over 30 minutes in the Minister’s office.

It is unknown what was discussed, but the latest attack adds to the growing list of violent acts perpetrated by groups reportedly linked with the ruling NPP.

About two weeks ago, the residence of the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Moomin Tahiru, was also vandalized by some NPP youth in the Municipality.