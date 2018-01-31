Deaf hear, lame walk at Agyinasare’s Festival of Miracles

Ministering in songs during the praise and worship session were Joe Mettle and Cindy Thompson.
Gracing the occasion were prominent men and women of God such as Rev Steve Mensah, Dr Ampiah Kwofie, Bishop and Mrs Titi Ofei, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Bishop Yaw Adu, Bishop Addae Mensah and Bishop S. N. Mensah among others.
Ministering in songs during the praise and worship session were Joe Mettle and Cindy Thompson.
Bishop Agyinasare, who is founder of Perez Chapel International, prayed for, and touched several sick people who thronged the Independence Square for healing and miracles of all sorts.
Several people who were deaf and dumb had their hearing and speech restored.
The Festival of Miracles continues today until Friday and more believers are expected to receive healing and miracles.