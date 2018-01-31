Home > News > Local >

Deaf hear, lame walk at Agyinasare’s Festival of Miracles


Deaf hear, lame walk at Agyinasare's Festival of Miracles

Ministering in songs during the praise and worship session were Joe Mettle and Cindy Thompson.

  Published:
The four-day Festival of Miracles of Bishop Charles Agyinasare began on Tuesday, 30 January at the Independence Square in Accra with thousands in attendance.

Gracing the occasion were prominent men and women of God such as Rev Steve Mensah, Dr Ampiah Kwofie, Bishop and Mrs Titi Ofei, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Bishop Yaw Adu, Bishop Addae Mensah and Bishop S. N. Mensah among others.

Ministering in songs during the praise and worship session were Joe Mettle and Cindy Thompson.

Bishop Agyinasare, who is founder of Perez Chapel International, prayed for, and touched several sick people who thronged the Independence Square for healing and miracles of all sorts.

Several people who were deaf and dumb had their hearing and speech restored.

Also, the lame received healing and could walk for the first time. A man, who had not been able to walk for the past 20 years without support, suddenly abandoned his stick and walked unaided for the first time in two decades.

The Festival of Miracles continues today until Friday and more believers are expected to receive healing and miracles.

