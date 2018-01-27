Home > News > Local >

Jailbreak: another escapee arrested


Kwabenya Incident Jailbreak: another escapee arrested

He has been identified as Kofi Darko, 21, and was arrested at Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

The police have arrested one more fugitive in the Kwabenya jailbreak saga.

He was arrested by a surveillance team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

The police had earlier re-arrested two of the seven cell breakers who escaped after armed men storm the police station to set them free.

In the process, a police officer, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, who was on night duty at the police station, was killed by the armed men.

The latest arrest brings to three the number of inmates who escaped from cell.

