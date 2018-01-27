Jailbreak: another escapee arrested

news

The police have arrested one more fugitive in the Kwabenya jailbreak saga.

READ MORE: Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreak

He has been identified as Kofi Darko, 21, and was arrested at Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

He was arrested by a surveillance team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

The police had earlier re-arrested two of the seven cell breakers who escaped after armed men storm the police station to set them free.

In the process, a police officer, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, who was on night duty at the police station, was killed by the armed men.

READ MORE: Kasoa police arrest 3 men over sale of guns to criminals

The latest arrest brings to three the number of inmates who escaped from cell.