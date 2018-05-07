Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government today

news

The Coalition of Unemployed Nurses are expected to hit the streets today to demonstrate against government for failing to employ them.

They are also against the enrollment of nurses in the newly launched Nation Builders Corps initiative by President Akufo-Addo.

The President launched the Nation Builders Corps, known as NABCO, on May Day in Kumasi. The initiative is expected to provide over 100, 000 jobs across the country.

As part of its initiation process, the government has suggested the inclusion of over 10,000 nurses in the scheme.

However, this development hasn't gone down well with the Coalition of Unemployed Nurses as they deem the scheme not sustainable enough.

They fear once they are enrolled under the programme, the Ministry of Health will relent on its efforts to get them financial clearance to become permanent staff of the Ministry.

The demonstration will start at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and proceed through the principal streets of Accra and end at Accra Hearts of Oak Park.