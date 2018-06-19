Pulse.com.gh logo
Judge orders seizure of journalists phones


Obengfo Trial Judge orders seizure of journalists phones

After the court sitting, the journalists expressed their disgust about the orders of the court.

Magistrate responsible for the adjudication of the committal proceedings of the Chief Executive Officer of the Obengfo Hospital, her Worship, Efua Sackey has ordered the seizure of mobile phones belonging to journalists who attended the court to report on the trial.

The phone of the CEO of Obengfo Hospital was also seized.

Her Worship Efua Sackey before the court hearing the case of the Republic vs Dominic Obeng Andoh ordered the Court Warrant Officer (CWO) to seize the phones of all journalists before she will hear the case.

READ MORE: CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder

The phones of court correspondents of Accra-based FM's Ama Brako Ampofo, Ghanaian Times reporter Malik Suleiman, Publisher newspaper Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson, and reporter of EIB Network, Wilberforce Asare were detained by the CWO for an hour.

play

 

After the court sitting, the journalists expressed their disgust about her orders.

READ MORE: Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death

Some said the decision and subsequent orders are completely alien to their experiences in courts, even in the higher courts of judicature, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

