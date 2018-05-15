Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé

Anas who is ready to release his most challenging expose involves 60 people who have done great evil to the state, politicians and administrators.
The background music of the film features Kojo Antwi's 'Me To Nko'.
He will also premier another expose at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
The award-winning journalist revealed that the 60 individuals yet to be exposed have done nothing good for Ghana and he is going to name, shame and jail them as his investigative works have always preached.
The investigative film simply titled 'Number 12' will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Anas is well known for his unique undercover investigations, which have exposed many corrupt public officials and caused their trials and sentencing.