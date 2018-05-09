Nana Addo suspends 4 Justices indicted in Anas exposé

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended four Justices of the High Court cited in the judicial bribery exposé done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The judges are Justice Uuter Paul Dery, Justice Mustapha Logoh, Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo and Justice Charles Quist.

A statement from the presidency said "The suspension follows the establishment of a prima facie case against the four Justices, by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate alleged acts of bribery and corruption against certain persons, including the four Justices, as contained in the 29th August, 2015 petition of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas."

The decision was taken in accordance with the Judicial Council. The four judges are already in court challenging the decision to step aside over the allegations.

Suit against impeachment

In 2016, three embattled judges have filled a suit at the court of ECOWAS for alleged violations of their human rights.

Justice Paul Dery, Justice Mustapha Habib Logoh and Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo, in a joint suit, named the Ghana Government, the Chief Justice of Ghana, the Ghana Judicial Council and the Attorney General of Ghana as the first, second, third and fourth respondents, respectively.

By the suit, the three justices are seeking the enforcement of their human rights which have been allegedly violated by the Ghana Government.

The judges are seeking 11 reliefs from the ECOWAS Court under the following laws: United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights; the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

The judges claim:

• That their human rights have been violated;

• That the Government of Ghana "owes it as a duty to respect and uphold and also ensure that every person within the jurisdiction of the Republic of Ghana respects and upholds individual human rights enshrined in the laws mentioned earlier;

• That the Government of Ghana has violated their rights to fair trial and administrative justice;

• That the Government of Ghana has violated their rights to equality before the law and freedom from discrimination; and

• That the Government of Ghana has violated their rights to work and to privacy.