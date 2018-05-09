Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo suspends 4 Justices indicted in Anas exposé


Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé

The judges are Justice Uuter Paul Dery, Justice Mustapha Logoh, Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo and Justice Charles Quist.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended four Justices of the High Court cited in the judicial bribery exposé done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The judges are Justice Uuter Paul Dery, Justice Mustapha Logoh, Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo and Justice Charles Quist.

A statement from the presidency said "The suspension follows the establishment of a prima facie case against the four Justices, by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate alleged acts of bribery and corruption against certain persons, including the four Justices, as contained in the 29th August, 2015 petition of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas."

Justice Paul Uuter Dery play

Justice Paul Uuter Dery

READ MORE: ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3 'corrupt' judges

The decision was taken in accordance with the Judicial Council. The four judges are already in court challenging the decision to step aside over the allegations.

Suit against impeachment

In 2016, three embattled judges have filled a suit at the court of ECOWAS for alleged violations of their human rights.

Justice Paul Dery, Justice Mustapha Habib Logoh and Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo, in a joint suit, named the Ghana Government, the Chief Justice of Ghana, the Ghana Judicial Council and the Attorney General of Ghana as the first, second, third and fourth respondents, respectively.

Justice Ayisi Addo play

Justice Ayisi Addo

By the suit, the three justices are seeking the enforcement of their human rights which have been allegedly violated by the Ghana Government.

The judges are seeking 11 reliefs from the ECOWAS Court under the following laws: United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights; the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

READ ALSO: Justice Dery sues Anas, Chief Justice again

The judges claim:

• That their human rights have been violated;

• That the Government of Ghana "owes it as a duty to respect and uphold and also ensure that every person within the jurisdiction of the Republic of Ghana respects and upholds individual human rights enshrined in the laws mentioned earlier;

• That the Government of Ghana has violated their rights to fair trial and administrative justice;

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo play

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

• That the Government of Ghana has violated their rights to equality before the law and freedom from discrimination; and

• That the Government of Ghana has violated their rights to work and to privacy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Achievements: Mahama honoured for his 'Outstanding Christian Leadership' Achievements Mahama honoured for his 'Outstanding Christian Leadership'
Defiance: I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baako Defiance I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baako
Chop Chop: 4 top Ghana Museum officials suspended for diverting millions of cedis Chop Chop 4 top Ghana Museum officials suspended for diverting millions of cedis
AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya: NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno
Moshood Isah: CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent Moshood Isah CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent
Paedophilia: Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement

Recommended Videos

Local News: Obinim engages Angel Gabriel in a heated argument Local News Obinim engages Angel Gabriel in a heated argument
Pastor Otabil: I prophe Milk, honey, industries and money to flow in Ghana Pastor Otabil I prophe Milk, honey, industries and money to flow in Ghana
Local News: 55 ‘functioning’ ambulances are even substandard - Health Expert Local News 55 ‘functioning’ ambulances are even substandard - Health Expert



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffledbullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEAbullet
5 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong cautions...bullet
6 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in Tarkwabullet
7 Employment Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government...bullet
8 Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son over...bullet
9 Bizarre Woman bites and chews man’s fingerbullet
10 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects
Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects
Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing
Mohammed Abubakar Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing
Frances Essiam
Accusations Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Dismissed Staff
HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister
Menace HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister