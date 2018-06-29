Kumasi flood kills people

news

Between five to seven people are reported dead following a heavy down pour in Kumasi on Thursday.

It is understood it rained heavily for over an hour rendering several people homeless in Kumasi, after their houses got submerged in flood.

Properties worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed and between five to seven people are reported dead.

Several areas including Sawaba, Aboabo, Anloga, Kwadaso, Tafo Sepe Boukrom, Asokore Mampong, Anloga Junction, got affected by the flood.

The coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation for the Ashanti region together with his team on Friday went round to assess the level of damage.