Kumasi flood kills people

Several parts of Kumasi got flooded following a heavy down pour, leaving an unspecified number of people dead.
It is understood it rained heavily for over an hour rendering several people homeless in Kumasi, after their houses got submerged in flood.
Properties worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed and between five to seven people are reported dead.
READ MORE: NDC postpones 'Charlotte' demo due to Amissah-Arthur's death
Several areas including Sawaba, Aboabo, Anloga, Kwadaso, Tafo Sepe Boukrom, Asokore Mampong, Anloga Junction, got affected by the flood.
The coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation for the Ashanti region together with his team on Friday went round to assess the level of damage.