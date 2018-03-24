Home > News > Local >

Lawyer to challenge military deal with US in Supreme Court


Lawyer to challenge military deal with US in Supreme Court

Nana Adjei Ampofo argues that the agreement will jeopardise Ghana's interest, adding that it is an affront "to our dignity."

A private legal practitioner has served notice to challenge the military agreement between Ghana and the United States which will allow US troops on Ghanaian soil.

Nana Adjei Ampofo argues that the agreement will jeopardise Ghana's security interest, adding that it is an affront "to our dignity."

How parliament was under tight security as MPs approve hosting of US military

The court challenge to the agreement, he says, will be filed at the Supreme Court hopefully on Wednesday March 28.

"Everything is ready and by next week Wednesday, the writ would be filed at the Supreme Court," Ampofo told Graphic Online.

"It [agreement] will jeopardise our security and it is an affront to the dignity of Ghana as a whole," he added.

The agreement gives the USA “unimpeded” access to the US to deploy troops and military equipment in Ghana.

It gives tax exception to US military contractors and requires Ghana to provide the US with runway for US military operation.

play

 

"United States forces shall be responsible for the operation and maintenance, construction, and development costs of agreed facilities and areas provided for the exclusive use of United State: forces unless otherwise agreed," it said.

In return, the US will invest $20 million in the Ghana army and police service as well as host joint-military exercises together.

By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned foreign policy

Parliament on Friday voted to host United States troops.

The vote was boycotted by the opposition National Democratic Congress because it was not "in our national interest."

