Lynched Soldier :  Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband

news

The wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, Barbara, has not gotten over the gruesome murder of her husband yet.

In an emotional Whatsapp status, the widow asked God to tell her late husband "we miss you."

READ MORE: Freed Major Mahama 'killers' demand compensation

“Yesterday, I asked God how you were doing and to tell you we miss you!” the bereaved wife shared on her Whatsapp status.

Captain Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry at Burma Camp in Accra who was on detachment duties at Diaso in the Central Region was lynched to death by the youth of the town.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

READ ALSO: Court rejects plea by State to release 6 Major Mahama 'killers'

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day.

About 14 persons connected with his death are standing trial on charges of murder.