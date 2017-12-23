Home > News > Local >

Lynched Soldier :  Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband


The wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama has taken to her WhatsApp status to mourn her husband.

play Barbara Mahama
The wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, Barbara, has not gotten over the gruesome murder of her husband yet.

play Barbara Mahama
 

In an emotional Whatsapp status, the widow asked God to tell her late husband "we miss you."

“Yesterday, I asked God how you were doing and to tell you we miss you!” the bereaved wife shared on her Whatsapp status.

Captain Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry at Burma Camp in Accra who was on detachment duties at Diaso in the Central Region was lynched to death by the youth of the town.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

play Major Mahama

 

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day.

About 14 persons connected with his death are standing trial on charges of murder.

