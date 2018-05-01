news

The sister of the late veteran highlife legend, Jewel Ackah has revealed that former President John Mahama supported him whiles he was on his sick bed.

According to Auntie Mama, Mahama gives GH¢2000 to Jewel Ackah every month until he died.

In an interview on Takoradi-based radio station, Empire FM, she thanked the former president for his support.

She said "May God bless him [Mahama], since he got to know Jewel Ackah and they become friends, he supported him financially by sending him GH¢ 2000 every month and even when Jewel was admitted at 37 Military hospital he came over to visit him on several occasions followed by a GH¢10,000 donation when he was discharged."

She also used the opportunity to thank Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong for supporting the family financially.

The iconic musician reportedly died at his Tema Community 11 home after battling with a number of illnesses including stroke.

His condition was said to have deteriorated in the last two weeks compelling family members to seek his discharge from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he was on admission.

The legend was 73years.