Mahama salutes 'gallant' Ghanaian workers


May 1 is observed across the world to appreciate the contribution of workers towards development.

Former President John Mahama has paid his respect to Ghanaian workers as the country joins the rest of the world to mark workers day today, May 1.

He commended workers in the country for their hard work and effort and sacrifice over the years that sustain the development of the country.

READ MORE: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps

On his official Facebook page, he wrote: "As we celebrate workers today, we cannot forget retirees who not only contributed their part but also continue to inspire and lend their valuable experience to guide our nation’s future."

He said he has "no doubt that it is your 'labour of love' and your continued commitment to diligent service that will secure shared prosperity for every Ghanaian".

