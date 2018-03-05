Home > News > Local >

Major Mahama's family want more than 14 suspects in trial


Lynched Soldier Major Mahama's family want more than 14 suspects in trial

Speaking to the media, the family spokesperson, Zakaria Ahmed argued that more than 14 people were seen in the video footage that captured the lynching of Major Mahama.

Major Mahama play

Major Mahama
The family of a murdered soldier, Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, has said that they are not happy about the number of persons facing trial for the death of their kinsman at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central region in May 2017.

Speaking to the media, the family spokesperson, Zakaria Ahmed described the 14 charged in the criminal trial as “few”.

He argued that more than 14 people were seen in the video footage that captured the lynching of Major Mahama.

“You have mob justice, mob action, we expect to have a mob trial. Let them come to the court and come and explain their presence at the scene.”

More than 50 suspects were arrested but after investigations 28 were freed and 22 were arraigned on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Later the state prosecutors dropped charges against 8 for lack of enough evidence against them.

The 14 accused are standing trial at the Accra High Court after a lower court, Accra Central District Court found enough evidence to okay a trial.

Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson has tendered in 53 exhibits for the trial including forensic reports, post-mortem report on the deceased, video recordings, two single-barrelled shotguns, a six-inch cement block and a partly burnt shirt.

The rest are one clog pistol, an iPhone, a metal bar, a stone, two pellets, one empty cartridge, seven rounds of ammunition and photograph of the crime scene.

At the full trial at the Accra High Court, the family of the late Major made their first appearance in court.

Appearing in court, the family said they would be happier if the court could speed the trial up. However, the family spokesperson conceded that they cannot dictate to the court but only wait for justice to prevail.

“We see it as slow but there is nothing that we can do so we have to go by it. Our sentiments are our sentiments. The law is the law. Even though this is what we wish, the law says otherwise, even though we saw close to 50 people, the law says only 14 people will face trial...so we will take it like that.”

An Accra High Court adjourned the case because the 5 of the 14 suspects do not have legal representation.

Some of them said they have no family member to help them get a legal representation. Others said all efforts to reach a lawyer to contract has proved unsuccessful.

Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, said the state was ready to proceed but agreed it was important for all 14 to have legal representation.

Six of the accused persons have George Bernard Shaw as their lawyer with Augustine Gyamfi representing three of the accused persons.

