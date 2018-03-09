Home > News > Local >

Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter


Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter

The victim is a first year student in High School and as a result of the rape, she is 2-months old pregnant.

A Tarkwa High Court has sentenced a 45-year old man to fifteen (15) years in prison for raping his won daughter.

The man, named Samuel Ansah, is a mason and he pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the court that the girl had been living together with Ansah at Aboso in the Prestea Huni/Valley District.

The victim is a first year student in High School and as a result of the rape, she is 2-months old pregnant.

The victim said she fell sick and the dad gave her some concoction to drink.

The unsuspecting daughter did as she was told by the father but immediately after taking it she became dizzy and he took advantage of the opportunity – locked the door and had sex with her.

In December last year, the girl noticed that she was pregnant and informed a neighbour, who led her to the police station to make a report.

Ansah was subsequently arrested and he confessed committing the offence during police interrogation.

