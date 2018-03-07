Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape charges


Kingsley Sarfo has been arrested again over fresh rape charge in Sweden.

Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has been put behind the bars by law enforcers in Sweden over an alleged rape.

The Malmo FC player was arrested for defiling an under age girl, but the charges were dropped in the latter part of 2017.

And in January this year, he was arrested again in the Swedish city of Stockholm over rape charges, however, he was granted a bail.

Sarfo, who joined Malmo last season has been apprehended for the third time by the police over sexual assault, because the District Court of Gavle believes there is the need for further probe.

"We have come further into the investigation. Therefore, I requested that they arrested him for probable reasons suspected of rape against children," Richard Darell, who is the persecutor for the case, told Aftonbladet.

The Ghanaian Black Stars midfielder is said to have forcibly had sex with underage children in Upsala and Malmo with all the girls being underage.

Malmo FF have already suspended Sarfo twice and are bent on cancelling his contract if he is found guilty of rape, which would land him a five-year jail term and deportation to Ghana afterwards.

