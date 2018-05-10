Home > News > Local >

Man kills pregnant woman and her son


Murder Man detained for killing pregnant woman and son

The 45-year old man identified as Kwame Tuffour was arrested by some community members and handed him over to the police.

  
A pregnant woman has been slaughtered by a 45-year-old man and her five-year-old son at Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The 'wicked' man after the killing the two, dumped their bodies into a pit that was about 40 meters deep.

The 45-year old man identified as Kwame Tuffour was arrested by some community members and handed him over to the police.

They believed he had impregnated the deceased and killed her and the boy.

The gory incident reportedly happened when the deceased, Yaa Attah, was declared missing last week Friday.

The District Chief Executive for the Amansie West District, William Asante Bediako narrating the story to Accra-based Citi FM confirmed the report indicating that the suspect confessed killing the two.

He said "Some of our locals were able to arrest a gentleman who was alleged to have impregnated this lady. So they brought him to the police. It was last night that the gentlemen led the police to the scene where he murdered the lady and then he showed the police where he hidden the lady and her son. He killed them in the bush and hid them in some of these old pits."

He is currently in police custody pending further investigations.

