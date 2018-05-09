Home > News > Local >

Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement


Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement

The family rejected the headmaster's plea and called for the Police to conduct full scale investigations.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 15-year-old girl who was brutally defiled by her teacher from Tishegu Anglican Junior High School in Tamale in the Northern region is currently battling for her life.

The teacher accused of sexually abusing the student, impregnating and forced her to abort the pregnancy, according to Starrfmonline.

The family of the female student, told authorities that the teacher, Kamal Ali, 26, who was posted to the school from the Bagabaga College of Education, has allegedly admitted impregnating the girl and persuading her to abort.

A brother of the victim, Abubakari Saddiq said the teacher filmed the act when he was defiling the minor onto his mobile phone and distributed the video to his friends and also played it for some pupils to watch.

READ MORE: Man defiles 9-year-old girl; leaves her intestines gushing out

He said some pupils after watching the video became angry and reported the matter to some staff of the school who then informed the headmaster.

play

 

The headmaster summoned the teacher to his office, according to siblings of the girl, but the teacher denied, only to admit the incident after the girl insisted and corroborated the charges.

According to the report, the teacher paid for the abortion for the girl and has allegedly suffered complications and currently undergoing treatment for heavy bleeding after the abortion.

Furious Saddiq said the headmaster was also informed about the complications suffered by the girl but he only directed the teacher to assist in treating the victim.

But the family rejected the headmaster's plea and called for the Police to conduct full scale investigations.

Saddiq said "The girl's future is involved; even the future also holds her marriage, nobody knows what harm this guy has caused to this girl so I prefer the guy be indicted or punished for whatever he did to that small girl.

READ ALSO: 'Lesbian' defiles girl, 14

"They are training him to be a teacher so if you (teacher) are under training and did this, now if they didn’t mind you and they send you anywhere, you would think that it is part of the teaching profession, which is wrong."

However, school authorities, have responded saying the teacher would be referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the school on Thursday, for investigations and suggest sanctions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Mohammed Abubakar: Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing Mohammed Abubakar Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing
Accusations: Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Dismissed Staff Accusations Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Dismissed Staff
Menace: HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister Menace HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister
Counsel: Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong cautions Asantehene Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong cautions Asantehene
Road Crashes: 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla
Bizarre: Woman bites and chews man’s finger Bizarre Woman bites and chews man’s finger

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it Local News Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it
NABCO Initiative: Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim NABCO Initiative Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim
Ghanaian child without genitals lives through Ghanaian child without genitals lives through



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffledbullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adentabullet
5 Employment Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government todaybullet
6 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEAbullet
7 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in...bullet
8 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong...bullet
9 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
10 Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son...bullet

Related Articles

Fraudulence Lawyer convicted for fraud
Crime Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail
Justice Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate
Defilement Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter
Anal Sex Man sentenced to five years in jail for sodomy
Ellembele Gang Rape Victim’s mother threatens to curse anyone who denies her daughter justice
In Western Region 4 men allegedly gang-rape 14-year old girl in Ellembelle
Maurice Ampaw I was defiled at age 11 – Lawyer
Christmas Celebrations Nana Addo congratulates Otiko Afisah Djaba
Bantama Gang-rape Gender Minister condemns circulation of gang rape video

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
IGP, David Asante-Apeatu
Technology Tema Regional Police to combat crime with drones
Fighting Corruption Deputy special prosecutor nominee Cynthia Lamptey to be vetted May 16