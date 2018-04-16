Man kills stepson over a bowl of ‘banku’

news

The police have arrested a 55-year-old farmer for murdering his 22-year-old stepson over a bowl of “banku”.

According to Accra-based Kasapa FM, the step-father of the deceased Sampson Adekakye accused his stepson called “Nyebro” of consuming all the food in the house.

This led to an altercation between the two men. Subsequently, a meeting was scheduled between them and the committee members to address the matter.

However, the meeting did not yield any results.

Sampson Adekakye alleged that his stepson after the meeting attacked him (the father) and as a result, he defended himself with a knife leading to his death.

The incident occurred Saturday evening around 8:30 at Aprapong a suburb of Abetifi in the Kwahu East District of Eastern Region.