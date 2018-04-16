8 fake military men arrested in Aburi

news

A man posing to be a member of the military has been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command.

Abdul Rashid Mohammed was arrested by the Police after being spotted in a military uniform at the Peduase Lodge at Aburi.

The suspect was apprehended together with seven accomplices, one of whom he claimed to have gotten the military uniform from.

Mohammed was picked up by a Police patrol team after his movements at the Peduase Lodge raised suspicions.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the suspect confessed after being arrested that he is not a military man.

“…A team of officers from Accra assisted the guard duty men at the Peduase Lodge and arrested one suspect Abdul Rashid Mohammed, aged 20, was dressed in full military uniform. They reported that the suspect was seen at the Peduase Lodge and was arrested on suspicion. After that, he was handed to the Aburi police, and on interrogation, he admitted impersonating a soldier,” ASP Tetteh said, adding that the suspect will soon be processed for court.

The suspect revealed that the uniform was given to him by one Sowa. Further reports suggest that Sowa and the other six accomplices later reported themselves to the Police after learning about the fate of their colleague.

This is not the first time that a case of impersonating a military official has been recorded in the country.

Earlier in January, a 27-year-old man, Prince Ferguson Essel, was detained for impersonating a military officer and duping residents at Nsawam.

In November last year, a similar case was recorded when one Francis Boakye, allegedly defrauded a man of an amount of GH¢28, 000 after posing to be a military man.