Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UK

President Akufo-Addo has departed the country to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, United Kingdom.

A scheduled meeting has been arranged to take place from Monday to Friday on the theme “Towards a Common Future”.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

This is expected to afford the heads of government the opportunity to “address the shared global challenges we face, and agree actions on how to create a better future for all.”

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to hold further talks with the British Foreign Secretary, Mr Boris Johnson; the leader of the Labour Party, Mr Jeremy Corbyn; the Mayor of London, Mr Sadiq Khan; and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, as part of the visit.

He would then deliver the keynote address at the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Investment Summit, speak at the Malaria Summit hosted by Bill Gates, and attend the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council of Business Forum, a statement from the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said.

The statement further stated that President Akufo-Addo is lined up to deliver a keynote address at the London School of Economics’ Africa Summit on.

His speech will be centred on the theme “Africa at Work: Educated, Employed and Empowered”.

Joining the President on the trip are First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayokor-Botchway; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyeremanten; Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba; the Minister for Business Development, Mt Mohammed Ibrahim Awal and other officials.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to the country on Sunday, April 22, 2018, the statement added.

