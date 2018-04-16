Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UK

news

President Akufo-Addo has departed the country to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, United Kingdom.

The President departed last Saturday and is expected to hold meetings with several high-profile dignitaries in the UK.

A scheduled meeting has been arranged to take place from Monday to Friday on the theme “Towards a Common Future”.

This is expected to afford the heads of government the opportunity to “address the shared global challenges we face, and agree actions on how to create a better future for all.”

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to hold further talks with the British Foreign Secretary, Mr Boris Johnson; the leader of the Labour Party, Mr Jeremy Corbyn; the Mayor of London, Mr Sadiq Khan; and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, as part of the visit.

He would then deliver the keynote address at the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Investment Summit, speak at the Malaria Summit hosted by Bill Gates, and attend the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council of Business Forum, a statement from the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said.

The statement further stated that President Akufo-Addo is lined up to deliver a keynote address at the London School of Economics’ Africa Summit on.

His speech will be centred on the theme “Africa at Work: Educated, Employed and Empowered”.

Joining the President on the trip are First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayokor-Botchway; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyeremanten; Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba; the Minister for Business Development, Mt Mohammed Ibrahim Awal and other officials.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to the country on Sunday, April 22, 2018, the statement added.