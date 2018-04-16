Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UK

The President departed last Saturday and is expected to hold meetings with several high-profile dignitaries in the UK.
A scheduled meeting has been arranged to take place from Monday to Friday on the theme “Towards a Common Future”.
This is expected to afford the heads of government the opportunity to “address the shared global challenges we face, and agree actions on how to create a better future for all.”
President Akufo-Addo is also expected to hold further talks with the British Foreign Secretary, Mr Boris Johnson; the leader of the Labour Party, Mr Jeremy Corbyn; the Mayor of London, Mr Sadiq Khan; and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, as part of the visit.
He would then deliver the keynote address at the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Investment Summit, speak at the Malaria Summit hosted by Bill Gates, and attend the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council of Business Forum, a statement from the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said.
The statement further stated that President Akufo-Addo is lined up to deliver a keynote address at the London School of Economics’ Africa Summit on.
Joining the President on the trip are First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayokor-Botchway; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyeremanten; Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba; the Minister for Business Development, Mt Mohammed Ibrahim Awal and other officials.
President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to the country on Sunday, April 22, 2018, the statement added.